Colorado’s Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal from a Denver hospital that sought to bar company documents released through an open records request from being used in a lawsuit against the facility.
Last week, the justices heard oral arguments in the litigation against Porter Adventist Hospital, which was previously under investigation for failing to properly sterilize surgical equipment. More than 200 plaintiffs or surviving spouses sued the hospital, alleging infections and injuries as a result of their surgery.
Porter Adventist, which Centura Health operates, argued that Denver District Court Judge Morris B. Hoffman should have granted a protective order prohibiting the plaintiffs from using approximately 400 pages of confidential hospital documents related to quality management. The hospital had turned over the papers to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, which then mistakenly released the materials as part of a public records request.
Hoffman denied the hospital’s motion, saying he could not tell from the descriptions whether the documents merited confidentiality. Porter Adventist countered that Hoffman should have done a more thorough review, causing pushback from multiple justices at oral argument.
"It’s your burden of proof. Why is it on the district court?" asked Justice Richard L. Gabriel.
In a one-sentence statement issued on Jan. 14, the court returned the case and its related litigation to Hoffman for further proceedings. Attorneys for both sides did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
