The Colorado Supreme Court on Monday invoked its original jurisdiction powers to declare that in order for defendants of specific intent crimes to introduce evidence for a contributing mental disease or defect, they must first plead not guilty by reason of insanity.
Paul Damon Rosas incurred multiple counts of assault and attempted assault on a peace officer from Jan. 3-4, 2018. Rosas filed a notice of “impaired mental condition,” which became part of the insanity defense in 1995. The district court ordered an examination for the condition.
Justice Carlos A. Samour, Jr., writing for the Supreme Court, found that the district court “incorrectly ordered an examination by a psychiatrist, psychologist, or other expert of Rosas’s choosing” (Samour’s emphasis), rather than an accepted public facility. The lower court appeared to misapply a provision of that law that permitted an evaluation of the defendant's choosing only as a second opinion.
Rosas’ psychiatrist found him to have bipolar disorder, alcohol use disorder, cannabis use disorder, a concussion, and delusions due to an “acutely manic state.” When the prosecution asked for a second evaluation at the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo, the doctor there found Rosas had “a severely abnormal mental condition that grossly and demonstrably impaired [his] understanding or perception of reality.” However, due to mistaken instructions from the court, she did not conduct a sanity examination.
The prosecution attempted to strike her testimony or else compel a valid sanity examination by having Rosas plead not guilty by reason of insanity. Rosas countered that he was allowed to introduce evidence of his mental condition without the plea. The district court sided with Rosas, but in a compromise, allowed the state psychiatrist to opine about whether she believed Rosas could form a “culpable mental state” for his alleged crimes. She answered in the affirmative.
The Supreme Court invoked the little-used Rule 21, which allows for a case to bypass the normal appeals process and go directly before the justices. While acknowledging that this area of the law was complex, Samour criticized the district court for using the outdated “impaired mental condition” feature of the law in handling the issue of insanity.
“These missteps, in turn, set off a cascade of consequences,” he wrote.
The Supreme Court concluded that the law prevented a defendant from introducing evidence “relevant to the issue of insanity unless he enters an NGRI [not guilty by reason of insanity] plea.” Samour sent the matter back to the district court with instructions to allow Rosas to plead not guilty and undergo a sanity examination, or else refrain from introducing any of his own evidence about mental state.
The case is The People of the State of Colorado v. Paul Damon Rosas.
