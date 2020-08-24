Republican state Sen. Larry Crowder of Alamosa, and Democratic state Sens. Nancy Todd of Aurora and Dominick Moreno of Commerce City were honored for their service to Colorado veterans Sunday.
United Veterans presented its legislative lifetime achievement award to Todd in recognition of her decades of "distinguished and steadfast service." In his remarks, UVC award chair Frank McCurdy saluted Todd, who he said comes from a military family, and understands the challenges for service members and their families. She will leave an "impressive legacy of legislation supporting veterans and families."
Moreno was saluted with the legislative achievement award, for his chairing the Joint Budget Committee, and for two bills: a 2018 law on partial income tax exemptions for military retirement pay and a 2019 law that improves pay for veterans community living center direct care staff.
Crowder was selected for UVC's highest honor, the Marvin Meyers UVC Lifetime Achievement Award. "Veterans in rural Colorado are better off today through your efforts as a veterans service officer." During his eight years in the state Senate, Crowder has continued to be the voice of the veteran community in the state legislature. The legacy of bills and resolutions Crowder sponsored is impressive, and the legislative impact will assist veterans far into the future, the award states.
Both Todd and Crowder are term-limited in 2020. Todd served eight years in the House and then eight years in the Senate. Crowder served eight years in the Senate.
