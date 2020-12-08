The Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative, which has provided $47 million of state funds and $28 million in additional local and private money for postsecondary aid, will begin a $300,000 pilot program in Adams County using a pay-for-performance model.
For the adult learner-focused project, COSI has joined with Third Sector Capital Partners, which is a Boston-based organization that promotes “pay-for-success” for interventions. Such contracts are also related to the concept of social impact bonds, which pay for improved social outcomes.
“The launch of this request for proposal makes CDHE one of the first state higher education agencies in the country to use the Pay for Success model to improve higher education attainment outcomes for adult students by explicitly funding effective supportive services,” said Caroline Whistler, the CEO and co-founder of Third Sector.
Organizations in Adams County that provide services to students are eligible to apply for the two-year grant by Jan. 8. COSI is launching the program as a pilot to share the expertise of grantees and inform a future expansion.
The grants are intended to improve postsecondary enrollment and completion among those age 25 and older in Adams County and who are not currently working toward credential completion. The population served should also intend to work in Colorado’s “top jobs,” those identified with high annual openings, above-average growth and a good wage.
“Nationwide, more than 29 million students have enrolled in college and left without receiving a degree or certificate,” said Sen. Dominick Moreno, D-Commerce City. “A disproportionate number of these ‘some college no degree’ students are students of color. This issue continues to ring true throughout Adams County and I’m thrilled at the opportunity this grant provides.”
