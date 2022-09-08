Colorado Rep. Leslie Herod is joining the race to be Denver mayor, adding a major name to an already crowded field of candidates.

Herod announced her candidacy Thursday, seeking to replace term-limited Mayor Michael Hancock when his third term ends in 2023. At least 10 other candidates have filed paperwork to run, including longtime Denver City Councilwoman Debbie Ortega, former Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce CEO Kelly Brough and anti-gang activist Terrance Roberts.

“I’m running for mayor for a very simple reason — our city is struggling as it changes and I have the record of achievements and experience to chart a new path forward for Denver,” Herod said. “I’ve always put results over politics, bringing meaningful change for people. … Denver is ready for a mayor who will get things done; and I’m ready to meet that moment.”

The Denver Democrat was first elected to the state House of Representative in 2016, becoming the first openly LGBTQ Black woman elected to the Colorado General Assembly. Herod was reelected in uncontested races in 2018 and 2020, and is on the ballot for reelection for her final term this November.

During her time in the House, Herod championed progressive causes. This year, her successful bills included creating a statewide equity office, exempting period products and diapers from sales taxes, establishing Juneteenth as a state holiday and increasing the minimum wage for nursing home employees.

Outside of the legislature, Herod is board chair of Caring For Denver, a mental health and substance misuse nonprofit that she developed through a 2018 ballot measure to fund mental health and substance misuse programs. The ballot measure also created the Denver STAR program, an alternative policing model that responds to low-level emergencies with paramedics and mental health clinicians.

If elected as mayor, Herod said her primary goals would be to address homelessness, crime and affordable housing, also adding improving the city’s parks and transportation systems as important issues.

“As Denver’s first female mayor, I will focus on addressing the day-to-day issues impacting our lives: affordable housing, safer streets for our families, and the homelessness crisis,” Herod said. “Denver is ready for change, and we are ready to tackle our toughest issues. … We will build the plans with the community to achieve results that improve the lives of everyone in our community.”

If Herod is reelected in November and then elected as mayor next year, a vacancy committee will select a replacement to fill Herod’s seat representing House District 8, including Denver's City Park, Clayton, Park Hill, East Colfax and Five Points neighborhoods.