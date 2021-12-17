President Joe Biden has appointed* Colorado state Rep. Dominique Jackson, D-Aurora, to become the next Region 8 administrator for the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Jackson was first elected to the Colorado House in 2016 and is midway through her third term. A House District 42 vacancy committee will select her replacement, once she resigns.
She served on the House Health & Insurance and Energy & Environment committees, including as chair of the latter in 2019 and 2020. She also chaired the affordable housing interim committee during 2021, related to House Bill 1329. The task force is expected to issue recommendations on how to spend $100 million in American Rescue Plan Act money.
Jackson is a member of the Colorado Black Caucus.
Prior to her time in the state House, Jackson was an advocate on housing issues. She served as a commissioner for the Denver Commission on Homelessness, a commissioner for Aurora's Community Housing & Development agency and with Aurora@Home, which combats homelessness.
According to statement from Colorado U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, Jackson sponsored legislation "to advance renters rights and homeownership aid, prohibit discrimination, and reward ethical landlords. She rewrote Colorado’s Warranty of Habitability statutes to offer a remedy for renters and encourage landlords to offer safe and healthy housing. In addition, Jackson has a strong background in energy policy and her own lived experience dealing with housing and food insecurity."
She holds a bachelor's degree in communications from Metropolitan State University of Denver and a certificate in sustainability management from the University of Colorado, Boulder. She has also completed coursework for a master's degree in international intercultural communication from the University of Denver's Korbel School of International Studies. Jackson owns a communication consulting firm.
“State Representative Jackson is an exceptional choice to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development out West,” Hickenlooper said. “She’s championed affordable housing and has a deep understanding of how to serve marginalized communities.”
“Coloradans have been contending with a housing crisis for years — and it's only getting worse," said Bennet. "We need experienced leaders like State Representative Dominique Jackson at HUD to address this critical issue. From her time in the Colorado legislature to her work with Aurora's City Council, I'm confident that in this new role State Rep. Jackson will help ensure families have a safe space to live.”
HUD Regional Administrators monitor and evaluate overall HUD program performance and conduct general management of the area’s office. Region 8 covers Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming.
Correction: Jackson was appointed to the HUD position; it does not require Senate confirmation.
