Colorado’s Business Experiential Learning Commission and several leaders from state agencies on Tuesday honored virtually the recipients of the Colorado Apprenticeship Awards, the third year of recognition for individuals and organizations that promote the use of apprenticeships.
“Apprenticeships can help Coloradans learn in-demand skills in growing industries while earning a paycheck. And employers benefit by finding the talent they need to grow,” said Noel Ginsburg, the head of CareerWise, a nonprofit that oversees apprenticeship efforts.
The award-winning apprenticeship programs this year were:
- Veterinary Technology Registered Apprenticeship Program
- Courtesy Electric Co.
- The Master’s Apprentice
Mentors who received recognition were:
- Leressie Ashley of Pinnacol Assurance
- Dylan Reitenbach of Solar Installation Workforce Programs and GRID Alternatives
- Michelle Brown of RK Mechanical
Award-winning employers were:
- RK Mechanical
- ClayDean Electric
- Pilatus Business Aircraft LTD
Individual apprentices recognized were:
- Garrett Calkins at Intertech Medical
- Brandon Henry at Western Colorado Area Health Education Center
- Shekina Francis at Colorado Sheet Metal Workers JATC
Finally, recognized partnerships were:
- Workforce Boulder County, Front Range Community College and Boulder Medical Center
- Boulder Community Health, and Boulder Chamber Rocky Mountain Chapter of the Community Association Institute, Arapahoe Community College and ADWorks!
- Western Colorado Area Health Education Center and Mesa County Workforce Center
Previously, Gov. Jared Polis proclaimed November as Colorado Apprenticeship month, noting that the state has in excess of 6,000 apprentice across more than 100 occupations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.