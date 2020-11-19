Coloradans who are currently or formerly involved in the agriculture industry are needed to fill seats on the Colorado Agriculture Commission.
The nine-member commission reviews the state Department of Agriculture’s budget, sets departmental fees and approves all regulations that the commissioner of agriculture adopts. State law requires a majority of commissioners to be actively engaged in agriculture.
There are four regions of the state that determine representation on the board.
Four of the nine seats on the commission expire in 2021: one seat in District 1, one in District 3 and two in District 2. Gov. Jared Polis has repeatedly pledged to be more inclusive of Eastern Colorado residents on boards and commissions, a pledge he has struggled to keep.
District 1 includes Denver and Adams, Arapahoe, Douglas and Jefferson counties. District 2 includes Boulder, Clear Creek and Gilpin counties on the Front Range, and 12 Northeastern Plains counties from Sedgwick to Cheyenne.
District 3 is also a mix of Front Range and rural counties, stretching from the San Luis Valley to southeastern Colorado.
Five of the nine current commissioners are Republicans; state law requires no more than five from the same political party.
Colorado's Eastern Plains have been described as the heart and soul of Colorado agriculture, and with three of the nine seats up for appointment representing the Eastern Plains, former ag commissioners are urging area residents to apply. One estimate reports that out of 2.65 million cattle in Colorado, two million are on Colorado's Eastern Plains.
Former Commissioner of Agriculture Don Brown, who served under Gov. John Hickenlooper, told Colorado Politics that for those concerned about not being represented, this is an opportunity to be involved. Brown said he relied on the ag commission for advice during his time as commissioner and appreciated it.
"They're the ones on the ground and know what's going on," he said.
Former Sen. Don Ament, R-Iliff, served as agriculture commissioner under Gov. Bill Owens. "People have been disappointed about some of Polis's appointments," he said, and as a result "there's been a lot of interest generated about the importance of these groups. Here's an opportunity for people with a lot of talent. Let the governor know you're interested and want to participate."
The governor appoints commission members and the state Senate confirms them. Terms will begin on March 1 and members receive reimbursement for mileage and lodging for meetings. Currently, the commission meets each month.
The department reports that there are 38,900 farms and ranches in the state, which employ 195,000 people. The U.S. Department of Agriculture indicated that 55% of Colorado farms handle livestock and poultry, while the other 45% grow crops. The number of farms has increased by more than 2,000 in the past decade.
Applications for the commission are online, and people may direct their questions to jenifer.gurr@state.co.us or 303-869-9002. Commissioner of Agriculture Kate Greenberg encouraged applicants to submit their materials by Dec. 7, and said a “balance of political parties” is needed.
