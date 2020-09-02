A settlement with T-Mobile, tied to its merger with Sprint, could mean high-speed Internet, hotspots and laptops for thousands of Colorado's poorest K-12 students.
Gov. Jared Polis, joined by Attorney General Phil Weiser, Education Commissioner Katy Anthes and Democratic state Sen. Jeff Bridges, announced the settlement and what it will mean for students struggling to learn in the age of COVID-19 during a Wednesday news conference at the Fort Logan Northgate Elementary School in Sheridan.
The settlement comes after Colorado dropped out of a multi-state lawsuit last October that intended to block the billion-dollar merger between T-Mobile and Sprint. Weiser was among 17 state attorneys general that sued the carriers.
Colorado's deal with T-Mobile, tied to the agreement last October, required the carrier to deploy a 5G network in Colorado, making Colorado one of the first states in the nation with full 5G access. That could mean download speeds of at least 100 Megabytes per second (Mbps) for at least 68% of the state's population within three years, and 92% of the state with access to 100 Mbps within six years. The federal minimum standard for downloading is 25 Mbps.
Wednesday's announcement takes aim at the digital divide that has loomed larger in the COVID-19 era. A study by the McKinsey Group in June was one of many that said the pandemic, which has forced the closure of schools nationwide, has exacerbated the learning gap for low-income students, particularly students of color, who are unlikely to have high-speed Internet access or the computers they need to do schoolwork.
The agreement with T-Mobile requires the carrier to provide internet access, under its Project 10Million, to 34,000 low-income student households in Colorado with a free WiFi hotspot and 100 gigabytes of data for free per year. Qualifying households — those whose income levels qualify for Free and Reduced Lunch — also will have access to Internet-ready devices, such as tablets or computers, at a significant discount. A hotspot can cover up to 40 families in high-occupancy buildings, Polis said.
Sheridan School District Superintendent Patrick Sandos said that even during normal times, the learning-at-home component is more important than ever. But not every child is ready to return to school; some live with elderly grandparents, others have medical conditions.
He told Colorado Politics that about 75% of his students have returned to school this fall. The district employs a hybrid model, with students in grades 5-12 doing in-person learning half the week.
But 90% qualify for free or reduced lunches, Sandos said, which according to CDE statistics is the highest in the state. Too many lack access to high-speed broadband or the computers that would help them to homework. During the summer, the district moved its buses into areas of high population density and equipped them with mobile hotspots to help students do online learning, Sandos said.
Polis said the lack of broadband affects about 65,000 students in Colorado. Broadband providers have stepped up to provide low cost options, he said, such as Viaero, which converted hundreds of smart phones to hotspots early on during the pandemic.
The problem of Internet access is acute for Latino students; two-thirds lack that internet access, Polis said. And families experiencing homelessness are in even worse shape.
Without broadband and computer access at home, students can't participate in remote learning, and are more likely to disengage and fall behind academically.
"This is not an easy time," Weiser said. "We need all the innovation and resilience we can muster," and one way to build resilience is access to broadband.
But the T-Mobile settlement is just the start. Weiser said his office has filed a petition with the Federal Communications Commission, seeking through its E-Rate program to support more access to broadband for schools. The FCC has the ability to provide funds to support learning, Weiser said, and "we want them to use that authority to help students in Colorado."
Weiser said if approved, that could mean millions of dollars more for K-12 student support.
Anthes announced that the Department of Education is putting money into the effort, too, with $2 million to improve broadband access statewide. That's coming from dollars provided to the department through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. Districts will apply directly for those funds, which they can use to purchase hotspots for low-income families.
While hotspots are a reliable tool in urban areas, it's not as great a tool for rural Colorado, which in many places still lacks the infrastructure. So the programs will also pay for towers and mobile trucks so that students in rural communities will also have that access.
"Broadband is now an essential school supply," Anthes said.
The divide hit home especially hard for Roxana Barraza of Denver, who has two children in Denver Public Schools. Initially, she paid $30 per week for internet access for her children, but the service was insufficient for them to do their homework. At one point, they lost access for a week.
Then she learned about a program for low-income families with Xfinity, where she could get high speed service for just $10 per month. It was a relief, she said, since her hours had been cut at work.
"This will achieve that all students have access to online classes and advance their studies," she said through a translator.
Bridges, a Greenwood Village Democrat whose district includes Sheridan, pointed out that the numbers say that there are more families on the Front Range without access than for all of rural Colorado.
Statistics from CDE show that out of the 20 districts with the highest percentage of FRL, 14 are in southern Colorado or the Eastern Plains. The other six are in El Paso County, Adams, Arapahoe and Pueblo counties.
"It's causing more of our kids to fall behind," he said, for families experiencing homelessness, immigration status or credit history problems.
Weiser added that he's also part of a group of 39 attorneys general who are calling on Congress to provide continual funding for these services.
"It's a good start," Polis said, adding that these programs should cover about half of the low-income students in Colorado who lack high-speed access.
Weiser did not disclose the amount of the settlement, stating that T-Mobile is more focused on deliverables than dollars. The company plans to make a nationwide announcement on the program on Thursday.
The program will be available through an application process with the school districts. T-Mobile will start taking information requests from school districts this week. "We will be acting on this ASAP," Weiser said.
Correction: Bridges was identified as a state rep in a previous version.
