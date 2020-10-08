The Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division (MED) has issued a health and safety advisory, warning those who buy certain marijuana strains produced by AlpinStash of Boulder that their products may have high levels of mold and other toxins.
The division said they had identified "potentially unsafe levels of Total Yeast and Mold and Arsenic contamination" on retail marijuana flowers produced by AlpinStash. Both the division and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment have deemed those levels a threat to public health and safety, according to a news release Thursday.
The advisory identified eight different strains produced by AlpinStash that had unacceptable levels of arsenic and three strains with high levels of yeast and mold contamination. One strain — Orange Chemsicle — was listed as having both arsenic contamination as well as yeast and mold.
Consumers who purchased those strains should return them to the retail store where it was purchased for disposal. Those who experience adverse health effects from consuming these products should go to a doctor immediately as well as report that to the store where it was purchased, the news release said.
According to the AlpinStash website, their strains are sold at Starbuds, with locations in Niwot and Longmont; Green Dream Cannabis on Lookout Road in Boulder and Mile High Dispensary at South Sheridan and Wyoming in west Denver.
The company claims its mission is to grow the "highest quality, cleanest, healthiest cannabis."
The enforcement division explained that each batch is required to pass testing in accordance with their testing rules. "Harvest Batches of marijuana are tested for Microbials (including Total Yeast & Mold), Pesticides and Heavy Metals. The batches must pass testing in order to be transferred to stores for sales to consumers. In addition, the Division may review a licensee's Standard Operating Procedures to ensure future compliance with testing regulations."
The strains identified as contaminated:
Arsenic:
- Cherry Pie (harvest date 6/18/20)
- Orange Chemsicle (6/24/20)
- Wife (7/15/20)
- Tahoe OG (7/3/20
- Donatello (6/22/20)
- Skunkberry (7/10/20)
- Chemmiwinks (7/3/20)
- Emperor's Breath (6/22/20)
Yeast and Mold:
- Cookie Confundo (6/30/20)
- Orange Chemsicle (6/24/20)
- Orange Obliviate (7/15/20)
In an email to Colorado Politics Thursday evening, AlpinStash said they take "contaminant testing very seriously. We have worked closely with the MED to ensure that we are in compliance with all laws and regulations. We have identified potential sources of contamination and have taken aggressive steps to remediate any problems. We have implemented a strict Quality Control program which includes 3rd party testing of all nutrients and soil inputs. We will continue to follow the guidelines set forth by the MED and CDPHE to ensure the health and safety of the public."
The Marijuana Enforcement Division has issued three other health and safety advisories this year for contaminants in marijuana strains.
