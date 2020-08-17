For artistic Coloradans who don’t like how the Colorado driver license looks, the state has launched a new contest to change it into the “most beautiful in the world.”
The Colorado Department of Revenue Division of Motor Vehicles launched the Iconic Colorado contest Monday, an artwork contest aimed to transform the current state driver license, identification card and instruction permit into a “work of art.”
“Our identification cards and driver licenses are the one thing that we all carry around almost everywhere we go," Gov. Jared Polis said. " These cards should be beautiful, a credit to our state, and a point of pride for all Coloradans and to make that happen we need help from our deep pool of talented creators.”
Artwork entries submitted for the contest will be judged on how well the artwork “captures iconic Colorado,” overall artistic quality and originality, and how well the design will translate into becoming the new license.
Up to 10 finalists will be selected by committee, which will then be whittled down to the top three designs through a final, public vote. The winner of the competition will have their entry featured in all Governor’s Office and DMV media releases, have their name on all Colorado identification credentials and will receive “huge bragging rights.”
"Part of reimagining state government is engaging people, giving them better service, and more personal choice," said Lu Córdova, the Governor's Advisor on Efficiencies and Digital Transformation.
The contest is free to enter and is open from Monday to Wednesday, Sept. 30, to anyone who lives or studies in Colorado. Participants can submit up to three entries, each of which need to be an original work. New identification credentials are expected to launch in July 2021.
Those wishing to enter can visit the contest website for the complete list of information. Participants can send their designs and entry forms to dor_IconicColorado@state.co.us.
