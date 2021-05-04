If someone tried to sell you a bridge, you might be suspicious, but the Colorado Department of Transportation is trying to give one away.
CDOT is looking for a new home for the 83-year-old Gunnison River Bridge on Colorado Highway 92 about six miles east of Delta, as long as any public or private entity will relocate, reassemble and care for it.
More details are available by clicking here.
The bridge, which is eligible for the National Register of Historic Bridges, is scheduled to be replaced in November.
“Our infrastructure is a tremendous part of our history and the state’s cultural landscape," state highway director Shoshana Lew said in a statement. “But, it also has to work, which means ensuring that our bridges remain safe and functional at current standards. CDOT is working hard to develop innovative approaches to help preserve historic structures that have outlived their useful life. This partnership is an example of that creativity at work to integrate past and present.”
The span is the longest — 125 feet long and 33 feet wide — of three remaining Camelback pony truss bridges in the state highway system.
CDOT said the bridge is well-suited for a recreational trail or it can still accommodate motor vehicles, if it had a new deck and abutments at the new location, CDOT said Tuesday morning.
The recipient also has to move it, which won't be easiy given the led paint and other "possible constituents" that could run into extra cost, according to the highway department.
Those interested have to provide a relocation plan explaining the bridge's proposed use, location and future resources to cover maintenance, as well as intentions to follow environmental codes in handling the structure.
