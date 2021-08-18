The state's Health Care Policy and Financing (HCPF) agency on Wednesday released a report claiming that Colorado hospitals are the most profitable in the nation.
The report relied on data from 2018, well before the pandemic and COVID-19's impact on hospital finances.
Hospital profitability in Colorado has been a major talking point from Democrats in the state legislature and their allies over the past two years to force hospitals to lower costs in an effort to drive down health insurance premiums. The report was originally scheduled for a press conference last April, which would have been during the debate in the General Assembly on the public option legislation.
Known as the Colorado Hospital Cost, Price and Profit Review, the report used publicly available Medicare Cost Reports submitted by hospitals with more than 25 beds, which HCPF said would remove smaller, rural critical access hospitals. That's roughly three dozen hospitals in rural communities across the state.
The HCPF report said Colorado has more than 80 general acute care hospitals divided almost equally between urban and rural hospitals, operating with as few as eight inpatient beds in rural communities and as many as 646 beds in urban hospitals. Just under half of Colorado hospitals operate on a stand-alone basis, while the rest are part of hospital systems.
"Colorado hospitals rank first in total profits nationally, 6th highest for price per patient, and 9th highest in costs per patient. These findings are based on 2018 data -- the most current, self-reported data hospitals provide to the federal government," a statement from HCPF said.
That's disputed by the Colorado Hospital Association, which noted that 2019 data is available.
- Colorado hospitals ranked first in the nation in total profit margin. Colorado’s total profit per patient of $2,891 was approximately three times higher than the 2018 national median of $963. Colorado hospitals generated $1.5 billion in profits from patient services in 2018 but nearly the same amount, $1.4 billion, was generated by non-patient sources, such as investment income. This $2.9 billion in 2018 profits represents a 15.6% total profit margin (15.3% when adjusted for cost of living), the highest profits in the country and significantly higher than the national median of 6.5%.
- Colorado hospital prices ranked sixth highest in the nation in 2018 while the rate of price increases is outpacing the nation. In 2009, the average price per patient was 9.2% higher in Colorado than in the rest of the country. By 2018, the average price per patient in Colorado had increased to 22.8% higher than the national median.
- Colorado hospital costs per patient in Colorado ranked ninth highest in the nation in 2018 and have consistently exceeded national averages for the previous nine years. Had Colorado hospitals incurred overhead at the national rate, operating expenses would have been $474 million less.
The report called hospitals "high cost, high price and high profit."
In 2020, HCPF issued a similar report, accusing the hospitals of gouging patients on prices. The report — an analysis of Colorado hospital cost-shifting — claimed hospitals, primarily large for-profit and non-profit hospitals in the Front Range, have failed to reduce health care costs, despite state efforts going back more than a decade to reduce the burden of uncompensated care. The report is a final one that follows a draft report from January 2019.
The Colorado Hospital Association, in a statement Wednesday to Colorado Politics, said "the report, based on 2018 data, is a reminder of why Colorado hospitals have worked diligently to improve the affordability of health care for Coloradans. Our patients have the benefit of reinsurance, community-based purchasing alliances, public/private partnerships, out-of-network protection, and the Colorado Option – all made possible by hospitals – working to drive premiums and out-of-pocket costs down. These are the measures that matter to patients." Citing a recent Connect for Health Colorado news release on affordability, the association said "three out of four customers on the individual market can find a health plan with a premium of $25 per month or less. Additionally, a recent insurance industry report revealed that Colorado now has the 6th lowest premiums on the individual market in the country – a clear sign that these efforts are moving us in the right direction."
The association pointed out that the efforts by hospitals to improve affordability have come during the pandemic, when hospitals were caring for COVID-19 patients and providing vaccines, while at the same time taking care of other patients and managing emerging health concerns, such as behavioral health and substance use disorders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.