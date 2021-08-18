The state's Health Care Policy and Financing (HCPF) agency on Wednesday released a report claiming that Colorado hospitals are the most profitable in the nation.

The report relied on data from 2018, well before the pandemic and COVID-19's impact on hospital finances.

Hospital profitability in Colorado has been a major talking point from Democrats in the state legislature and their allies over the past two years to force hospitals to lower costs in an effort to drive down health insurance premiums. The report was originally scheduled for a press conference last April, which would have been during the debate in the General Assembly on the public option legislation.

Known as the Colorado Hospital Cost, Price and Profit Review, the report used publicly available Medicare Cost Reports submitted by hospitals with more than 25 beds, which HCPF said would remove smaller, rural critical access hospitals. That's roughly three dozen hospitals in rural communities across the state.

The HCPF report said Colorado has more than 80 general acute care hospitals divided almost equally between urban and rural hospitals, operating with as few as eight inpatient beds in rural communities and as many as 646 beds in urban hospitals. Just under half of Colorado hospitals operate on a stand-alone basis, while the rest are part of hospital systems.

"Colorado hospitals rank first in total profits nationally, 6th highest for price per patient, and 9th highest in costs per patient. These findings are based on 2018 data -- the most current, self-reported data hospitals provide to the federal government," a statement from HCPF said.

That's disputed by the Colorado Hospital Association, which noted that 2019 data is available.

But HCPF also tried to address the impact of COVID-19 on hospital finances in a report looking at more than $1 billion in non-repayable federal stimulus money that went to Colorado hospital systems, those with three or more hospitals. That showed that hospital systems recorded "operating profits in 2020 and did not need to dip into their rainy day reserves, built from years of accumulated profits."

That second report said: "While federal COVID-19 aid provided a lifeline to many rural hospitals, further analysis is needed to assess the scale of losses for these hospitals. Rural hospitals received a median of 84 days cash to operate from federal stimulus distribution. Still, some hospitals continued to struggle financially even after receiving a boost from federal COVID-19 aid." That's due in part to an executive order from Gov. Jared Polis that placed a moratorium on elective surgeries, which freed up hospital beds in urban settings but took a big chunk out of the finances of rural hospitals . Elective surgeries account for 30% of total inpatient hospital revenue , according to the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Colorado hospitals ranked first in the nation in total profit margin. Colorado’s total profit per patient of $2,891 was approximately three times higher than the 2018 national median of $963. Colorado hospitals generated $1.5 billion in profits from patient services in 2018 but nearly the same amount, $1.4 billion, was generated by non-patient sources, such as investment income. This $2.9 billion in 2018 profits represents a 15.6% total profit margin (15.3% when adjusted for cost of living), the highest profits in the country and significantly higher than the national median of 6.5%.

Colorado hospital prices ranked sixth highest in the nation in 2018 while the rate of price increases is outpacing the nation. In 2009, the average price per patient was 9.2% higher in Colorado than in the rest of the country. By 2018, the average price per patient in Colorado had increased to 22.8% higher than the national median.

Colorado hospital costs per patient in Colorado ranked ninth highest in the nation in 2018 and have consistently exceeded national averages for the previous nine years. Had Colorado hospitals incurred overhead at the national rate, operating expenses would have been $474 million less. The report called hospitals "high cost, high price and high profit." In 2020, HCPF issued a similar report, accusing the hospitals of gouging patients on prices. The report — an analysis of Colorado hospital cost-shifting — claimed hospitals, primarily large for-profit and non-profit hospitals in the Front Range, have failed to reduce health care costs, despite state efforts going back more than a decade to reduce the burden of uncompensated care. The report is a final one that follows a draft report from January 2019.