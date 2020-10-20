Colorado Democratic state Rep. Jonathan Singer of Longmont, left, and Joe Salazar, director of Colorado Rising, speak at a news conference in Denver on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. Salazar's group is asking a state court to reinstate the city of Longmont's ban on hydraulic fracturing within the city limits. Longmont voters approved the ban 2012 but the state Supreme Court overturned it in 2016, saying only the state could regulate the industry under laws in force at the time.