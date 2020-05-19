People receive free meals at a downtown restaurant Monday, May 11, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The restaurant changed its name from The Rieger to Crossroads Community Kitchen and began offering free meals to the homeless and other food-insecure people the day after Kansas City issued stay-at-home orders in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19 nearly eight weeks ago. The effort, funded by donations, has gone from feeding about 150 people a day in March to almost 500 people daily and has served about 30,000 meals in the past two months.