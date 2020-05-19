The state has announced the recipients of a third round of grants from the coronavirus relief fund, which to date totals $11.1 million disbursed to organizations providing a range of food, shelter and financial supports.
“We know this is a difficult time for many Coloradans and these organizations are on the ground, working in their communities to provide support,” said Gov. Jared Polis.
The money came through helpcoloradonow.org, the fundraising project for organizations addressing the impact of and response to COVID-19. As of Monday, the fund had taken in $17.8 million.
The list of grant recipients from the latest awards includes Aurora Public Schools, the Rocky Mountain Immigrant Advocacy Network and Denver Rescue Mission — among many other faith-, community- and government-based organizations.
A fourth round of awards is forthcoming, as the deadline to apply was May 16. The next deadline will be on May 30.
A committee advising the fund has cataloged the most pressing community needs, and among those are assistance for housing payments and food. Together, those requests comprise 40% of calls to 2-1-1, the state’s resource hotline. Other stated needs include emotional support for students, payment for day-to-day household items, and more volunteers for nonprofit services.
There have been more than 100 corporate, individual and foundation donors to the relief fund. Contributions in excess of $1 million have come from the Colorado Health Foundation, The Colorado Trust and Pinnacol Assurance.
