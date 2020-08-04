The Colorado Department of Higher Education has determined that attending college or a trade school remains a beneficial investment not only for the individual, but the state as a whole, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual “Road to Affordability: Reducing Cost and Maximizing Value” report put out by the CDHE addresses topics such as the pathways that students take with degrees and majors, the affordability of college and the overall return on investment.
But the loudest call in the report came on the importance of making postsecondary education more affordable and accessible.
“The impacts of coronavirus to the Colorado economy and workforce are only now beginning to surface,” said Angie Paccione, executive director of CDHE, in a release announcing the report. “College graduates serve Colorado communities through critical research, essential care, and innovations to technology. It is imperative during our recovery that residents contribute to the economy by entering the workforce skilled and with a credential.”
To attain this, however, the report outlines that affordability and accessibility need to be addressed, particularly for non-white students. That comes through a change in the way that institutions help students pay for the price of higher education, the report stated.
“Some areas of opportunity to cut costs are embracing Concurrent Enrollment and Prior Learning Assessments to shorten the time to credential completion,” the report stated. “Another opportunity lies in completing the FAFSA as the first step in accessing a variety of student financial aid. Further, in broadening awareness of existing social benefit programs, individuals may find supplemental support that allows them to finish what they have started.”
According to analysis done by the CDHE, this is an attainable goal. Debt among Colorado residents graduating from public institutions has been steadily dropping over the last five years, going from 64% in 2014 to 55% in 2019. Statewide at all institutional levels, 48% of students graduated with no debt at all.
The 52% of students who need financial aid are the ones this report is saying should be aided by public institutions, it said.
Another important factor of increasing the number of higher education students that the CDHE seeks to address is to closing equity gaps and reducing systemic inequities in higher education and the workplace.
The department’s plan calls for the hiring of a chief education and equity officer to focus on the strategies outlined in the roadmap as well as working with the Statewide Equity Coalition to identify additional opportunities to eliminate equity gaps.
The state hopes that addressing these issues will lead to higher numbers of students and eventual graduates. Outlined in the CDHE and Colorado Commission on Higher education master plan, “Colorado Rises: Advancing Education and Talent Development,” the statewide goal is to reach 66% postsecondary attainment among adults by 2025.
“By executing the short, medium and long-term action steps contained in the Roadmap, we’re on the path to making Colorado the best state for college success in the country,” Paccione said.
