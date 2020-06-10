FILE - In this March 11, 2005, file photo, cattle graze in the lower Imnaha Canyon in northeastern Oregon, several miles from the Idaho border. Western Watersheds Project, an environmental group, says the U.S. government is running a secret cattle grazing program in six western states and won't release details, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. in U.S. District Court. The group says the program puts private ranchers in charge of grazing on public lands without regard for wildlife such as sage grouse and endangered salmon. (AP Photo/Jeff Barnard, File)