At a time when many students are learning online at home and the COVID-19 pandemic prescribes physical distancing, two state agencies are preparing for an ad campaign about the importance of building trust between adults and youth, and youth and their peers.
“We’re dealing with changes to our jobs, school and how we take care of each other. I started college this week, and it’s almost unthinkable how different things are now,” said Sam Moccia, 19, who helped develop the “Forward Together” initiative. “This campaign offers us a powerful, concrete tool to help find or create that support.”
The state’s Department of Public Health and Environment and Department of Human Services contracted with a Denver-based communications agency to form a panel of 60 individuals between the ages of 12 and 20. They and other youth focus groups provided input on the campaign.
The agencies believe that the theme of connectedness can affect multiple health outcomes, and several existing programs are contributing resources to the $3.8 million effort.
“Connectedness is when a person feels a sense of belonging to their parents, family, friends, school, or community because they have strong relationships in these settings,” explained the departments in a statement. “According to the 2019 Healthy Kids Colorado Survey, youth who have a parent/guardian or trusted adult they can talk with are less likely to smoke, drink, vape, use marijuana and have feelings of depression."
