The state of Colorado activated the 2-1-1 help center on Thursday to serve as an additional resource for those seeking information and referrals during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are grateful to the state of Colorado for their support and all the volunteers and donors who are supporting us to be able to answer the call,” said Christine Benero, president and CEO of Mile High United Way. The organization operates the call center, which can provide referrals to 7,500 health and human services groups.
Among the services that Coloradans can learn about are housing, rent and utility assistance, federal food assistance, transportation, employment and information about medical providers. The state cautioned that 2-1-1 is not for emergency calls related to the coronavirus. Contacts with the center are anonymous, and 2-1-1 can also receive text messages and conduct online chats.
The call center is hiring additional employees to reduce wait times. Although 2-1-1 will work with the Colorado Health Emergency Line for the Public, Coloradans should call the latter hotline at 303-389-1687 for general medical questions about COVID-19.
