Trials in Colorado’s federal judicial system have become the latest COVID-19 casualty.
Thursday afternoon, Chief Judge Philip Bremmer ordered all civil, criminal and grand jury trials to be continued through Jan. 8, 2021. Bremmer’s order explained that the increased positivity rates and hospitalizations in Colorado along with “the cumulative incidences per 100,000 people” factored into his decision.
“We decided it’s not prudent to bring large groups of people, and that includes jurors, into the courthouse. Each case means 25 to 30 people. That’s a lot of people,” said clerk Jeff Colwell.
He stressed that judges in the Alfred A. Arraj United States Courthouse would be conducting hearings, which are often held remotely.
“It depends on the case and it depends on the judge, but a large bulk of the civil work is being done on the phone. When a defendant is in custody, those hearings are beamed into the courtroom with the attorneys often in their kitchens at home,” he said.
Colwell said there have been some coronavirus cases in the courthouse, but they have never had to shut down the courthouse.
“We’ve had a few scares,” he said. “When we have notice that someone has tested positive or presents as symptomatic, we do contact tracing protocols and follow CDC guidelines and have enhanced cleaning of elevator buttons, handrails, sanitizing the metal detector.”
In addition to the federal court announcement, Boulder’s 20th Judicial District suspended all criminal trials until Jan. 21, 2021. Last week, all of Boulder’s civil trials were continued until July 19.
Jury trials in Denver have been put on hold until early January, following a spike in coronavirus cases and a return for the city to Safer at Home level 3. The 17th Judicial District, which includes Adams County and Broomfield, suspended all jury trials until Dec. 7.
Colorado Politics reported last week that in the 18th Judicial District, which includes Arapahoe, Douglas, Lincoln and Elbert counties, trials will “continue to move forward but at a mindful pace.” Chief Judge Michelle Amico ordered on Oct. 28 for all trials to be completed in one workweek, Monday through Friday.
In Jefferson County’s 1st Judicial District, there will be a staggered approach, with jury trials either commencing under weeklong restrictions or being suspended, through Jan. 18, 2021.
Late Thursday, Chief Judge Brian Flynn of Mesa County suspended all jury trials through the end of the year, saying in his order that the situation has changed rapidly and that it is no longer safe to convene juries.
This article has been updated.
