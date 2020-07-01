The Space Foundation, a Colorado Springs nonprofit that advocates for and educates about the space industry, will provide 10 free instructional web videos to teachers over the summer in preparation for continued remote learning in the fall.
The videos cover such topics as designing and delivering virtual content, engaging students through a screen, and planning a virtual field trip.
“This curriculum will help Colorado’s educators inspire excitement in the next generation of young students in STEAM and encourage them to look to the stars as they pursue educational studies and future careers in aerospace,” said Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera, referring to science, technology, engineering, art and math. “These webisodes are especially helpful for teachers and educators preparing to engage students in virtual classrooms.”
Primavera co-chairs the Colorado Space Coalition and is the vice chair of the Aerospace States Association. The Space Foundation developed the videos in consultation with the Colorado Department of Education’s Office of Standards and Instructional Support, and the instructional tools relate to curriculum standards for science.
“The Space Foundation’s education programs have garnered national and international recognition and awards, with its formal education team boasting six former classroom master teachers who conduct the Space Foundation’s global education outreach programs,” said Audra Peck, the senior director for the foundation.
