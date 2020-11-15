Elections are a terminus in that they end a long campaign and clarify who is running the show for the immediate future. But they also serve as a starting point in reshuffling the deck and rearranging the chairs.
So here a week or two later, let’s take a gander at the two political parties – at how each emerged from this high-stakes battle and what the near future may hold.
On the Democratic side, the 2020 punchline has to be one of mixed feelings. Donald Trump has played such an oversized role in Democratic psyches that the fact that their menacing nemesis has been dispatched, after a few days of deju vu angst and anticipatory despair, is cause for enormous celebration.
However, this was a solid, workmanlike victory for Joe Biden, but well short of the landslide anticipated in some circles and the unambiguous repudiation.
Below the presidential ballot line, this was another year of marked underachievement for Democrats. That has now been the takeaway in three of the last four elections.
Despite the betting pools and Democrats’ big ambitions, they have so far picked up a single Senate seat. In some cases (Maine, Iowa, South Carolina) where Democrats thought they were on the cusp of long-sought victories, they not only lost but did not even come all that close.
Well, some will ask, what about the two Georgia runoffs? Indeed, those loom large come early January. If Democrats win both, they manage a 50-50 tie in the Senate which Vice President Kamala Harris breaks in their favor. But that is an “if” of enormous proportions.
Most observers, this one included, gauge that replicating that kind of blue performance in a January runoff election will be extremely difficult. Republican messaging will portray these two Senate seats as the last safeguard against complete Democratic control of Washington along with their allegedly extreme agenda.
Certainly, Georgia is undergoing a political transition. But it is hard to envision that again coming to fruition in the blustery first few days of the new year.
In the House of Representatives, where Democrats expected to hold their own or even add to their numbers, they instead lost roughly a dozen seats with a few races still to be determined. Nancy Pelosi’s majority will be a far thinner one.
It was not the progressive firebrands from ultimately safe districts who walked the plank. Those defeated were more moderate Democrats from marginal, swing areas.
For the past four years, Democrats have enjoyed remarkable cohesion, united in their opposition to all things Trump. But those days are ending. As Trump departs, no matter how ungraciously, and Biden steps into the Oval Office, fissures in the Democratic coalition will again come to the fore.
A nation tired of Trump did not exactly embrace the policies and values of his noisiest, placard-waving opponents. Despite much-hyped claims of an emerging progressive era, this election reads as a changeover at the top but otherwise an affirmation of pronounced centrism with some conservative cultural tilt.
In a year of fear and tumult, the totality of the experience was simply too much for a good number of middle ground, middle class, middle American voters. The prolonged unrest, the toppling of statues, the all-consuming focus on group identity, the newfound obsession with pronouns, the zany excesses of “cancel culture,” the repeated charges of “socialism” that eventually gained traction – all combined to build a bridge too far for a critical mass of voters who again denied Democratic hopes.
Add to that list the notion of “defunding the police” which we should agree is one of the worst examples of political sloganeering in quite some time.
Trump provided Democrats with glue. His exit will expose the cleavages in Democratic ranks as moderates and progressives battle for primacy and to decide who runs the show, both during Joe Biden’s years and after.
The Republican analysis is shorter as in some respects it is simpler. Trump joins just three others (Hoover, Carter and the elder Bush) as the only elected Presidents of the past century to be defeated after a single term. It is a club of which he hates being a part.
Further, Republicans have lost the popular vote in seven of the last eight elections. The electoral college remains all-important. But losing the popular vote will result in also losing the electoral vote far more often than not.
The supposition here is that Republicans would have been better off had that landslide and that repudiation come to pass. That would have allowed them to move on and engage a hearty debate about what conservatism means away from Trump’s ample shadow.
Instead, as noted last week by the brilliant writer, Andrew Sullivan, “Trump is gone, but Trumpism has just arrived.”
A sane, far-sighted party would gratefully present Trump with a gold plaque, and adopt a good measure of his messaging and knack for voter targeting. But it would then turn the page and look for a new, younger leader to carry forth elements of the Trump agenda but with character and competence, and minus the ugly antics.
The undeniable dual challenges facing the GOP are that the country continues to grow more diverse and older voters have a nasty habit of dying. Those truisms spell eventual trouble, no matter the marginal gains made with Latinos, black men and a few other narrow demographics.
So long as Trump wants it, which is probably so long as he has breath, he can remain astride the Republican Party, saddling it with his many burdens and denying younger talent the chance to rise. Witness the sycophantic loyalty of all those who know better but still echo his spurious claims after a lost election.
A defeated, embittered Trump will sour with time, proving as much albatross as propellant for his party. But until he walks away or someone gives him a mighty shove, he will demonstrate that old conundrum. Republicans can’t live with him and can’t live without him.
