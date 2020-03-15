Conundrum.
For a party for which identity and gender are front and center, and one that fancies itself youthful and vigorous, Democrats find themselves in a bit of a fix.
The first debate of the presidential campaign now a lifetime ago (actually last June) featured no fewer than six candidates who showed up with their XX sex chromosomes. Four of those six were serious, credible candidates by any standard. The other two, Marianne Williamson and Tulsi Gabbard, added entertainment value.
Nine months later, we find ourselves in mid-March with the field starkly winnowed. The two remaining Democrats of any viability (sorry, Tulsi, but you’re not included) are marked by their XY chromosomal combination.
That particular combo has been the ticket for every president in our nation’s history.
2016 was to be the year that all changed. The stage was perfectly set for that “glass ceiling” to be shattered by a candidate sharing a chromosomal code with a mere 51 percent of the population. But then, shockingly, that ceiling hardened with the prize going not just to any man, but to one boastful of his predilection for grabbing women by their most private part.
With that as prologue, of course gender was going to play a key part in this Democratic contest. Yet, here we are with all that hype for naught and all those hopes dashed as one after another distaff candidate fell by the wayside. Including two of the four major contenders to lay down their chips immediately before or after Super Tuesday.
To my thinking, there is a straight line between the unfulfilled expectations of 2016 for a first female president and the collapsed hopes of 2020. Whether subconsciously to avoid a second such setback or owing to the unique imperative presented by the current occupant of that highest office, Democrats — including, or even especially, Democratic women — were hesitant to go all-in again on this pursuit.
The notion of “electability” became code for certainty or assuredness. With the country never having elected a female president, of course doubts would attach to the notion. Way too many opted to be pundits instead of just voters. The analysis that Hillary Clinton’s loss was directly attributable to her gender became accepted fact.
Too few were willing to confront that so-called wisdom or to run the risk that there might be something to it. Better to wave a white flag in history’s face than to chance history repeating itself.
So here the party of much-touted diversity is left with two very pasty white men in their advanced septuagenarian years.
One wag noted the irony of Donald Trump emerging as the more youthful candidate with the more colorful skin tone.
So it goes. A party once notable for “The New Deal” and “The New Frontier” — and whose only three presidents in the last half-century ranged from the mid-40s to the low-50s upon taking office — now features Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. One would be 78 come inauguration day; the other 79.
Seeing how the office has aged far younger and fitter occupants (see: Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama), imagine either of these men four years and several crises hence.
Say what you want about baby boomers (of which I am one) and their seeming sense of entitlement to rule forever. Both Biden and Sanders are too old to even be a part of this generation.
Democrats have slowly, steadily become a geriatric party. Couple the remaining presidential field with the trio of House leaders of which the youngest turns 80 in the coming months. It’s not exactly the picture of energy, verve and dynamism.
These two factors combine to make the usually important selection of a vice presidential candidate even more consequential. Any life insurance actuary would counsel Democrats to pay this particular attention.
To determine who is likely to get the nod, let’s engage in a process of elimination with a focus on who might best complement and balance a ticket led by the frontrunner Biden, fast becoming the presumptive nominee.
Thank you, but no, to those with that XY package — men, for shorthand. This includes Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Michael Bennet and Julian Castro. For all the reasons the Democratic candidate for the Oval Office this year won’t be a woman, it is a near certainty that the running mate will be.
Kirsten Gillibrand: Oh, yes, she did run for president. How quickly we forget. Not regarded for core convictions or team play. Next.
Kamala Harris: A political talent, but one who under-performed. California is already as blue as blue can be. And recall that orchestrated attack (“that little girl was me”) at the first debate, not so subtly tagging Biden as racist? I dare say Biden remembers it.
Stacey Abrams: A compelling story. But not likely to happen. The Hippocratic oath is also the first rule of vice presidential selection. “First, do no harm.” John McCain wished he had kept that in mind. Abrams is untested on this stage, and therefore not worth the risk.
Vel Demings, Michelle Lujan Grisham and other longshots: See above and flash back to Sarah Palin. No need for Biden to throw that kind of Hail Mary.
Elizabeth Warren: Doesn’t address the generational piece. Not a favorite among the Obama-Biden crowd. Too large a personality and too large a target. Also, Massachusetts has a checkered history of how it fills Senate vacancies. Biden won’t risk even the distant possibility of leaving this seat in the hands of a Republican Governor.
Amy Klobuchar: A swing-state winner with a Biden-like story. The most appealing of these prospects in the Rust Belt where this election will be again decided. Biden could concentrate on Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida; and tell Klobuchar to deliver Michigan and Wisconsin in the neighboring upper Midwest.
A Biden-Klobuchar ticket, making the best of issues of both gender and age. You read it here.
Eric Sondermann is a Colorado-based independent political commentator. His column appears on Sundays in ColoradoPolitics. Reach him at EWS@EricSondermann.com; follow him at @EricSondermann
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.