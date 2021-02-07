As step one to the restoration of civic health and functionality, America needs a civil war of sorts within the Republican Party.
Only via such a clarifying and cleansing conflict will we be able to extinguish the flames of a broader battle that no rational person seeks.
Our nation and its political system require two viable, healthy, constructive, responsible parties. While Democrats, no doubt, face plenty of internal challenges, it is the Republican Party that has lost its moorings and run off the rails. It has fallen prey to a pervasive intellectual and moral rot that can be cured only with a deep disinfectant.
Above all, conservatism, an historic and honorable ideology, demands that the party which carries its banner lean hard on the restart button.
Let’s survey the scene. Short of the exiled ex-president, the Republican now commanding the most attention is none other than QAnon worshiper, school shooting denier, conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy finds himself tied in knots as to what to do with such a nutball. This after oh-so-tentatively assigning a wee bit of responsibility to Donald Trump for the Jan. 6 sacrilege — only to quickly, meekly recant and head to Mar-A-Lago as a supplicant to kiss the ring.
Across the Capitol hallway, Sen. Mitch McConnell, something short of an ethical avatar, has at least stepped forward as an institutionalist to call for a modicum of decorum.
Out in these parts of the American West, the Arizona Republican Party thought it prudent to publicly censure popular incumbent Governor Doug Ducey and rigidly conservative former Senator Jeff Flake. For good measure, they added to the rebuke Cindy McCain, widow of the state’s most popular politician and a war hero, to boot. Such recrimination is quite the dubious path back after losing the presidential contest for only the second time since 1948 along with both Senate seats.
I am surprised the Arizona party chieftains didn’t exhume Barry Goldwater for similar castigation.
While the Oregon Republican Party formally condemned the ten Republican members of Congress who voted for this impeachment and called the storming of the Capitol “a false flag.” These stalwarts of democracy apparently have some inside information that has eluded every sane observer.
In Wyoming, this party that once preached integrity, rectitude, courage and accountability is now raking over the coals the state’s lone House member, Rep. Liz Cheney, for having the nerve to apply those very standards to Trump.
Cheney’s political plight, both within her House caucus and at home in Wyoming, will speak volumes as to the frenzy that has gripped the GOP, and if and when it might break. (A side note here: For Democrats now cheering the Cheney name, you might reflect on the torrent of abuse heaped on the elder Cheney in years not that long ago. And perhaps recognize you, too, have a role in lowering the decibel level.)
Bringing it home to Colorado, the Republican flavor du jour is the newly minted, deliberately inciting, fundamentally unserious Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, fully resembling Marjorie Taylor Greene but with a lesser press agent. If Boebert is the answer for a party in headlong descent, then someone completely missed the question.
While the race for Colorado Republican Chair at this point features two frontrunners. One, Kristi Burton Brown, touts Boebert’s endorsement and claims to have been her policy advisor during the recent campaign. A careful scan of that enterprise does not reveal a depth of policy pronouncements. Burton Brown announced her candidacy a week after the Capitol riot with the ill-considered slogan, “Never surrender.”
Her chief competitor, former Secretary of State Scott Gessler, is prostrating himself before Boebert while endlessly repeating his pandering, evidence-free message of a “stolen election” last November.
Having lost his Senate seat, Cory Gardner hangs out somewhere, incommunicado, wondering whether the surgical removal of his spine in fealty to Trump was remotely worth it.
For years, I would hear talk of Trump’s grip on the Republican Party as akin to that of a cult and reject it as overly simplistic. However, sadly, the characterization seems more and more fitting.
How else to explain the Party’s decision to forego any kind of platform in 2020? Instead, they chose to stamp a “ditto” on the document from four years prior and reduce their policy prescriptions to essentially three words, “Whatever Donald wants.”
How else to understand the hold that Trump, even in humiliating defeat, still maintains over both his party’s upper ranks and the rank and file? Or the refusal of 95 percent of the House Republican membership to hold Trump responsible for conduct that will go down in historical annals as seditious and bordering on a failed coup?
Trumpism was never grounded in ideology. For Trump, it was always about personal gratification, score settling, and filling his gaping psychological hole. For those drawn to him, it was about alienation and the man’s defiant demeanor. The MAGA ballcap was but a marginally more polite representation of a raised middle finger.
The country has paid an immense price for this misadventure. The task is to understand and address the estrangement of vast swaths of the country without heading into Trump’s abyss.
Save for the cancellation of the Trump Show, Republicans fared quite well in this past election. They must now engage a sorting exercise, weeding out what to incorporate from the Trump years versus what to discard with abandon as that which can never be normalized.
It is fine to swear off financial elites and recast as a working class party; even a populist one. But that must be accompanied by an unequivocal rejection of quasi-fascist notions before the ambitious, unprincipled likes of Cotton, Rubio, Hawley and Cruz find opportunity in such demagogic flirtation.
This internal struggle within the Republican Party must be fought and resolved lest it play out in a far broader realm.
