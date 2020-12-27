A year ago, as a rather new writer here, I noted the turning of the calendar with a column paying tribute to eight exemplars in my circle. As I indicated then, these were people making an impact and doing life right.
At the time, I figured it would be a one-off column and something of a substitute for more typical New Year’s resolutions or predictions. But due to the warm response, let me do this again and perhaps even make it a tradition. Surely, all of us need all the role models we can find.
Of course, there has been no shortage of heroes and paragons in this anxious year of crisis and change. Those on the front lines of the COVID battle deserve every ounce of gratitude we can muster. Ditto for those who have put themselves at risk to deliver goods and stock shelves and keep most of our lives at least somewhat on course. As well for the selfless firefighters who fought infernos across this state, including in our Grand County backyard.
So many deserve mention this year, but below are eight shining examples from my circle, all worthy of praise and emulation.
Dan Ritchie — Age has its privileges, so let me start with Dan. Simply put, Colorado has no more dedicated, publicly minded citizen. Almost single handedly (though he will credit countless others), Dan transformed the University of Denver from a troubled school into the fine institution it is today. When he had every reason to retire to his beloved ranch, instead he stepped forward again at the helm of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. His leadership mark and generosity are all over a multitude of Colorado nonprofits and civic initiatives. His long-term intent to unravel the state’s oft-discussed fiscal knot paid dividends in November with the repeal of the property tax distorting Gallagher Amendment.
Amber McReynolds — Speaking of public consciousness, meet Amber, former Denver elections director, co-author of the book “When Women Vote”, and head of the rather timely National Vote at Home Institute. When the pandemic hit, Amber became the go-to technical resource for election officials of all stripes. She wears many hats and does it all while single-parenting two young children. Here is a suggestion: Let’s make the Colorado Secretary of State a nonpartisan position in keeping with the office’s responsibilities. Then elect Amber by acclamation.
Alan Salazar — Few political operatives have had more of an impact on contemporary Colorado politics while most often staying out of the spotlight. Over the last decade, Alan fully came into his own as deputy chief of staff to Gov. John Hickenlooper and now as chief of staff to Mayor Michael Hancock. No doubt, he can play with his elbows out when need be. But consider that I have been a sharp critic of Hancock on occasion, including recently, and yet it has not impacted Alan’s and my mutual respect. Also, that Alan is a leading Democrat, yet counts former GOP Gov. Bill Owens among his close friends. He worries about the ideological zeal growing in his party while serving as an example of the quaint notion that political differences need not be personal.
Marty Coniglio — “Better to be a good American than a good employee.” With that courageous soundbite, this longtime Denver weathercaster explained his priorities and what led him to walk away from a lucrative gig at 9News after choosing to sound an alarm over the danger authoritarianism loose in our country. One tweet this summer around the ongoing protests in Portland and he was gone. Whether or not you agree with his assessment, this country needs more people of conscience and principle willing to walk the talk. Kudos to you, Marty.
Krista Kafer — A conservative, pro-life, limited-government Republican, Krista, too, stood on principle in refusing to abide the bad character and toxicity of Donald Trump. Her refusal to walk the party line came with its own sacrifice as she lost more than one job in talk radio due to listeners who would tolerate no deviation from complete Trump fealty. Come the recent election, she ultimately supported Trump, finding the Democratic platform even less palatable. But that also was a decision based in honest conviction. Whether in agreement or not, Krista is one of the most thoughtful people I know.
Kathleen Curry — On both sides of the aisle, many frequently abhor the two-party system and the high personal price of party loyalty. Elected officials are far from immune to such feelings. Yet, precious few in office will do much about it. Kathleen is a prominent exception. A Democratic legislator from western Colorado a decade ago, Kathleen felt increasingly at odds with her party. So she left it, becoming the only Independent in either chamber. Until that system reared its head and denied her re-election. A Gunnison County rancher and recognized water expert, she continues to think deeply about the problems of our political process and how to make Independents a more viable force.
Jason Gaulden — Despite upbringings a generation apart in Colorado Springs, Jason’s and my background could not be more different. Yet from that has emerged a valued friendship. With experience in the trenches of education policy, and with a few hard knocks along the way, Jason now leads the Untapped Potential Project, seeking to build a network of technical high schools to create career opportunities for students while solving workforce shortages hampering many businesses. His is a growing influence. Further, he is increasingly finding his voice as a fearless, passionate writer.
Jill Anschutz — This one is personal, too, as I hired Jill years ago as a rookie associate at my old consulting firm. I certainly glimpsed her capability; but little did I know what a multi-faceted star she would become. A few years back, she married Christian Anschutz. (Note: The Anschutz family owns Clarity Media Group which owns this publication.) With that new, very prominent last name and the serious wealth that attends to it, Jill could have opted for a very different life. Yet, she remains well grounded; committed as ever to her deeply-held faith; and highly engaged in the broader community. Though just in her mid-30s, she now chairs the Colorado Charter School Institute. To have such unlimited opportunity at a young age but to still know yourself and your values is no minor accomplishment.
Those are my eight exemplars for the new year we are about to enter. In a small way, I hope that one or more of their stories illuminate your path as well. To 2021 — and a year of revival and renewal.
