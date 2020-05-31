Until a vaccine is developed, tested, approved and manufactured for widespread distribution, COVID-19 will be a fact of life. Perhaps better treatments will come about; perhaps many will figure out how to live with the virus in our midst. More and more may carry the antibodies on the road to a form of herd immunity. But an effective vaccine is the only cure.
All the while, there is a second virus prevalent in America — a virus deep within our politics, long incubated, also highly infectious, and eating away at our system of self-government with each passing year.
That political virus has found an accommodating host in both parties and in partisans and zealots on both sides of an ever-widening divide. To be clear, the virus started long before Donald Trump, though he has seemed to delight in fueling its spread.
We will leave the biological vaccine to biologists, virologists and those with that rare aptitude. While wishing them well and hoping they hurry.
As they do their thing, let’s talk about a vaccination for the other virus, the one that has created our political culture of hate and provocation.
This vaccine will require multiple installments as opposed to a single shot or sugar cube. But the key components are clear:
Get out of your bubble.
We are a society these days built on division. We have sorted ourselves into rival clans by geography, occupation, social circle, place of worship, and media consumption.
The first dose of vaccine involves breaking down those barriers. If your group of close friends doesn’t include a good number holding a very different viewpoint, you’re doing it wrong. In what you read and watch, get out of your comfort zone. Customize your media for diversity instead of affirmation. If your home base is on the left, watch more FOX News. If you come from the right, turn the channel occasionally to MSNBC. The same applies to print publications.
How productive or fun or challenging is it to live your life in an echo chamber?
Turn down the volume.
It is not Armageddon every day. Every issue need not be a pitched battle.
We have become a culture of shouting and soundbites instead of thought and reflection. Push back. Those who scream loudest with most certainty warrant more skepticism than applause.
Find the gray.
We live in a world of complexity, yet too many are attracted to simplistic answers.
Years ago, I subbed for the host of Denver’s then-leading radio talk show. In debriefing at the end of the three-hour stint, the producer noted one core problem. He remarked, “Talk radio is a black-and-white medium, but you see the world in shades of gray.” I took that as a compliment. And quickly decided that my future was not in a radio studio.
We are surrounded these days by black-and-white, all-or-nothing thinking. Which repels nuance and disdains compromise.
Be as hard on your own as on those on the other side.
Attack and gotcha are the order of the day. Take them out of the equation and social media would be little more than cat videos.
However, true, honest accountability requires that we hold those on “our team” to the same standard, if not a higher one, than we expect of those with whom we disagree.
Whether the allegation involves sexual assault or financial impropriety or all manner of ethical misconduct, let’s move past the days of castigating those on the other side while giving our own a pass.
Reform the structural aggravators.
Many aspects of our political structure now serve to accentuate the divide instead of minimizing it. The list is long, from how campaigns are financed to how districts are drawn. In Colorado, an archaic caucus system is one such exhibit in accelerating the drift of Democrats to the left and Republicans to the right.
If our democratic institutions are to be sustainable, they need to pull to the center instead of pushing to the poles.
Don’t mistake social media for real life.
Whatever your political persuasion, do yourself a favor and read Nebraska U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse’s phenomenal book, “Them: Why We Hate Each Other and How to Heal.” His core thesis is that America is suffering an epidemic of loneliness caused by a lack of connectedness.
Social media is a wonderful invention for virtual connection. But it is no substitute for connection of the real kind with family, friends, neighbors. Far too many turn to Facebook and Twitter, in particular, as a substitute instead of a supplement to true, meaningful connection. In that process, opinion becomes punctuated with multiple exclamation points where a real conversation would feature question marks or an understated period.
Remember what you learned in kindergarten.
Think of how our political process would be far healthier with just a small dose of those basic precepts of kindness and reason. From Robert Fulghum’s famous book: “Play fair.” “Don’t hit people.” “Clean up your own mess.” “Say sorry when you hurt somebody.” “When you go out into the world, watch out for traffic, hold hands and stick together.”
We earnestly hope that someday, not too far off, a vaccine will bring an end to this COVID nightmare. But on that day, absent a second, even more complicated vaccine, America’s political virus will remain.
Democracy is fragile and ours is faltering. This prescription is not intended to diminish important ideological differences. Or to promote some mushy, milquetoast, split-the-difference centrism.
Let the important debates flourish. But let them do so in a post-virus era of newfound civility and respect — one that marginalizes the dividers and turns belatedly to the healers and consensus-builders.
Eric Sondermann is a Colorado-based independent political commentator. His column appears regularly on Sundays in ColoradoPolitics. Reach him at EWS@EricSondermann.com; follow him at @EricSondermann
