U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and Cory Gardner sponsored a resolution encouraging people to visit the more than 100 urban national wildlife refuges, which the U.S. Senate passed unanimously.
“I’m excited to see our resolution designating National Urban Wildlife Refuge Day pass the Senate,” said Bennet. Sept. 29 is the date designated in the resolution. “Places like the Rocky Mountain Arsenal Wildlife Refuge provide opportunities for hiking and wildlife viewing just outside of Denver. This resolution celebrates our commitment to conserving these places for future generations.”
Gardner echoed the sentiment, adding that Two Ponds National Wildlife Refuge and Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge are also within the Denver region. Rocky Mountain Arsenal is one of the largest refuges in the country, while Two Ponds is the smallest.
“The Great American Outdoors Act, my landmark conservation legislation which was signed into law, will provide funding for maintenance needs at these refuges to further enhance the visitor experience,” Gardner said. The law also provides full funding for the Land and Water Conservation Program, which supports conservation projects through fees on offshore oil and gas extraction.
The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service notes that a wildlife refuge, of which there are 568 in the country, exists within a one-hour drive of nearly every major metropolitan area.
