The U.S. Senate passed two bills over the weekend to adjust the land area of Rocky Mountain National Park, including the addition of property donated by a former astronaut.
“People from all over the world are drawn to Rocky Mountain National Park to experience nature and partake in outstanding recreational activities. It is a place that holds deep meaning for many Americans, and especially Coloradans,” said U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, the sponsor in the U.S. House of Representatives. “I was thrilled to have both bills pass out of the House earlier this month and am glad to see the Senate following suit to take swift action. These bills now head to the President’s desk and I implore him to sign them.”
The legislation from Neguse and U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and Cory Gardner would accept the donation of property from Vance D. Brand, who retired from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration in 2008, along the park’s eastern border. It would be a buffer between the park’s trails and other properties.
“I want to thank Mr. Brand for his generous donation, which will grow the Longs Peak region of the park,” Bennet added.
The second bill authorizes a land transfer to resolve an ownership dispute between the government and the owners of a cabin and its corresponding 0.18-acre plot of land.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.