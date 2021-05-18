FILE - In this April 23, 2021, file photo, a sign hangs amid the tributes that cover the temporary fence around the King Soopers grocery store in which 10 people died in a mass shooting in late March in Boulder, Colo. Responding to the Colorado supermarket shooting that killed multiple people, state Democratic lawmakers have outlined bills that would create a state office dedicated to prevent gun violence, expand background checks and allow municipalities greater freedom to adopt their own gun control laws.