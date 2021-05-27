Retail firearms and gunsmithing shops are ready to temporarily store personal guns for residents who may be suicidal or violent, vacationing or having children over. Jake Tyrrell, owner of JT Tactical Firearms and Gunsmithing, works with a customer at his shop on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. Colorado is the first state in the nation to compile an online list of safe storage sites, to help prevent deaths by suicide and create a safe environment for children and adults. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)