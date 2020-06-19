Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet looked forward and back on Friday, the day after the U.S. Supreme Court's rejected President Trump's effort to strike down the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which allows about 17,000 Coloradans to stay to school and work in Colorado without fear deportation.
"No good comes from hoarding citizenship," Bennet said Friday on a conference call with reporters.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday struck down President Trump's attempt to stop the program, called an unexpected victory, given the Court's conservative lean.
Before Bennet was an immigrant rights champion in the halls of Congress, he was the superintendent of Denver Public Schools, where he was moved deeply on the issue, he saids.
"They knew no other country than this country, and they wanted no other achievement than to go to college and some of them to serve in the military," he recalled. "It was about the ninth grade when they began to realize the opportunities available to my children were not available to them through no fault of their own, and I think that's wrong."
Bennet famously was one of the Gang of Eight with the late Sen. John McCain in 2013. The bipartisan collective passed a reform package out of the Democratic-held Senate, but the effort withered in the Republican-held House without a vote.
Bennet also was one of the national leaders who urged immigrants brought to the country as children to come out of the shadows in 2012 by urging President Obama to create DACA in 2012, when it became clear that a divided Congress would not pass the Dream Act to do the job, granting temporary citizenship status those who qualify to live and work in the United States, as long as they stay in school, hold a job and stay out of trouble.
"They put their trust in our government so they could build a future here in the only country they know," Bennet said Friday morning. "... In 2017 President Trump betrayed that trust by unilaterally ending DACA for Dreamers, including some who were active service military personnel thrown into the bottom of a very deep unAmerican well.
"He didn't do it because some outside event forced his hand or because the American people demanded it. He did it for his own politics, to use Dreamers as leverage to make Americans pay for the wall that Mexico was supposed to pay for."
Friday's call, coordinated by the advocacy group Immigration Hub, also featured Mayra Valdez, a 21-year-old student at Metropolitan State University of Denver who grew up in Colorado after being brought the U.S. at 4 years old. She is completing her internship at the state Capitol working for powerful state Rep. Leslie Herod, a Democrat form Denver.
"Prior to DACA I did not know how I would pursue my dreams," she said on the call.
She remembered watching Obama's speech about DACA with her family. Still, she said she was terrified of putting her name on a government list that could lead to trouble for her and her family "at any moment." Finally, she submitted her application in 2014 with a dream of going to college and making a good life for herself on the line, Valdez said. The risk was of being deported to a country she did not know.
"It gave me the freedom to live my life without fear," Valdez said.
Working at the Capitol, she realized the importance of minority representation. She hopes to attend law school and become an immigration lawyer, Valdez said.
"I am blessed that my dreams are becoming a reality, and I have DACA to thank," she said.
Valdez said now is the time for Congress to step up and provide a permanent solution on immigration.
Dr. Timothy Mottet, the president of Colorado State University-Pueblo, said his school proudly serves a number of Dreamers.
"This is the work we do and we do well," he said of first-generation students, CSU-Pueblo's enrollment includes about 35% of who are Hispanic, including Dreamers, he said.
"I do believe there's work ahead of us, but it's a step in the right direction," he said of Thursday's ruling.
