Coloradans’ seat belt usage is below the national average, and this week law enforcement plans to send the message to drivers: click it or ticket.
Beginning Sunday, the Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies heightened enforcement and awareness of seat belt regulations through the “Common Bond” campaign. According to CDOT, Colorado’s average seat belt use is 88%, compared to a national average of 90%.
“Unfortunately, there are people who continue to believe they do not need to fasten their seat belt. Some drivers think that because there is less traffic or they are only traveling a short distance that seat belts are not always necessary,” said Col. Matthew Packard, who heads the CSP, in a statement. “The reality is, 52% of collisions occur within a 5-mile radius from home, and 69% occur within a 10-mile radius of home. We hope every citation issued is a reminder to always buckle up every time you enter a vehicle.”
In 2019, the small fraction of drivers who were not wearing a seat belt represented more than half of the 377 deaths in passenger vehicles. Adams, Weld and El Paso counties had the largest numbers of deaths for unbuckled drivers. Moffat County has the lowest estimated percentage of seat belt use, at 71%.
Adult drivers can receive a ticket for nonuse of seat belts only if they are pulled over for another violation. For those under 18, the seat belt violation is a primary offense, as is failing to restrain a child 16 years of age or younger. Fines begin at $65 for drivers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.