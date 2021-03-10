Colorado's confidential school safety tip line, Safe2Tell, saw 58% fewer reports during the 2020-2021 school year than it received from 2019-2020.
Of the 990 tips received in February, nearly one in five reported a suicide threat. Welfare checks, drugs, self-harm and child abuse were other significant categories, comprising one-quarter of all reports.
“This month’s tip examples demonstrate that Coloradans are remaining vigilant in looking out for each other in times of crisis,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser, whose office houses Safe2Tell operations. “A quick response to someone in crisis can be life-saving. Anyone with an urgent concern about a student’s safety or school safety should contact Safe2Tell.”
The program can receive tips by phone at 1-877-542-7233 every day of the week, through Safe2Tell.org, or through the Safe2Tell mobile app.
Weiser's office indicated that false tips have decreased by 40% from the previous school year. Because interactions with the tip line are confidential, the office could only describe generally the types of incidents reported in February.
In one case, a tip resulted in a student being placed on a mental health hold after they indicated suicidality. In another instance, a person saw their friend express suicidality on social media, and then stop responding. Authorities conducted a welfare check as a result.
