Colorado’s confidential school safety tip line saw a slight increase in reports during the month of June compared to the same time in 2019, although the 2019-2020 school year as a whole saw a 7% decrease in tips compared to the one prior.
“While lower tip numbers are expected in summer months when students are out of school, this summer students are experiencing unique stressors caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser, whose office administers the program. His office added that the recent volume of reports resembles a more typical time when school is out of session for an extended period.
There were a total of 689 tips received in June. Suicide concerns were the biggest category, followed by duplicate reports, which the program considers to indicate a “healthy reporting culture.”
Earlier this month, Gov. Jared Polis signed into law House Bill 1113, which requires a protocol for transferring calls about mental health or substance abuse to Colorado Crisis Services and exempts those reports from being forwarded to law enforcement.
A second bill, which would have given the attorney general the authority to reveal confidential details from reports to law enforcement in cases of imminent danger, died in a Senate committee.
Students can make reports by calling 1-877-542-7233, visiting Safe2Tell.org or using the mobile app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.