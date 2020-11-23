Fabian Rodriguez cleans a table in an outdoor tented dining area of Tequila Museo Mayahuel restaurant, in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. California's unemployment rate has dipped below 10% for the first time since March. A new report from the state Employment Development Department shows California added 145,500 jobs in October as the state's unemployment rate fell to 9.3%. Those gains could be short lived as a surge of cases has already prompted new restrictions on businesses with most restaurants ordered to halt indoor dining and impose a 10 p.m. curfew in most areas that begins Saturday.