Safe2Tell, the state’s confidential school safety tipline, saw a greater than 50% reduction in reports during August 2020 compared to the same month last year.
“Whether kids are studying from home or within a school, Safe2Tell will continue [to] be available to students, parents, and community members to report their school-related safety concerns,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser, whose office administers the program. The COVID-19 pandemic and remote learning were the reasons cited for the 52% decline.
Suicide threats continued to be the most common type of report submitted, but several categories of tips had relatively similar reporting levels: cyberbullying, drugs, welfare checks and duplicate or irrelevant reports. Altogether, those categories constituted approximately half of tips received.
The attorney general’s office described in general terms some of the reports the tipline received last month. One involved a notification about a party where alcohol was present, in which an officer notified parents to retrieve their children. A cyberbullying report resulted in the offending social media accounts being terminated.
In another instance, Safe2Tell received a report about a possible event that could contribute to COVID-19 transmission. The tipline instead referred the reporter to the state health department.
To make a report, individuals may call 1-877-542-7233, visit Safe2Tell.org or use the Safe2Tell mobile app.
