Operators of light rail and commuter trains in the Regional Transit District will sound their horns on Thursday at 1 p.m. to honor transit workers across the country.
Multiple New York City-area transportation agencies, including the MTA, NJ Transit, and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, have been promoting a “Sound the Horn” and #HeroesMovingHeroes initiative to recognize the operators who move essential employees to work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Public transit remains a vital lifeline for thousands of RTD riders, including essential workers in health care, public safety, food production and distribution, utilities and government operations,” said RTD in a statement.
Other government entities in metropolitan New York support the sounding of all horns at the designated time, not simply those on trains or even on transit vehicles.
“Dutchess County’s public transit buses and Department of Public Works vehicles will proudly join in to acknowledge #HeroesMovingHeroes and all those maintaining our critical transportation infrastructure,” said county executive Marc Molinaro.
The horn-honking will take place simultaneously nationwide, regardless of time zone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.