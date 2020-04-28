In a zoning dispute arising from northern Colorado, the state Supreme Court ruled in a pair of cases on Monday that local officials did not abuse their discretion in deciding to allow a roller coaster as a park and recreation facility over residents' objections.
Estes Park and Larimer County cooperated on the Estes Valley Development Code, which guides land use and development in the valley. In April 2018, the Yakutat Land Corporation submitted a proposal to the code department for a gravity-driven mountain roller coaster on unincorporated land. The coaster itself would be 1,960 feet and would include facilities for ticketing and parking. There would also be a need for utilities and a driveway to the eight-acre site.
Because of the parameters of the project, the code department decided that it did not need a review from the Estes Valley Planning Commission, and only from department staff. During that review, the staff had to choose whether to classify the roller coaster as a park and recreation facility or a “commercial recreation or entertainment establishment, outdoor.” Under the zoning, the latter was prohibited.
Staff subsequently decided to label the coaster a park and recreation facility. They noted that it would follow existing trails and was a single attraction, unlike an amusement park.
Neighbors appealed the decision to the Larimer County commissioners, where they lost. They filed a lawsuit in state court, which they also lost. The neighbors also appealed to the Estes Valley Board of Adjustment which, though it deferred to the county commissioners, allowed the neighbors another appearance before the state district court. This time, the court ruled that the Board of Adjustment had to provide an independent hearing of the staff’s classification decision.
The neighbors had argued that the board abused its discretion by declining to review the classification and by not requiring an additional lawyer of review. The justices, on appeal, did not agree.
Writing for the Supreme Court in the lawsuit against the Board of Adjustment, Justice Melissa Hart found that the development code “unambiguously provides that the [board of county commissioners] has authority to hear appeals from use-classification decisions.” She added that the district court, which noticed a conflict between the code and the state constitution, did not have the authority to base its decision on that finding.
Justice Richard L. Gabriel, who wrote the opinion in the suit against the Larimer County commissioners, said that the elected officials similarly did not abuse their discretion in finding that the likely use of the coaster and its contrast with a traditional amusement park merited a classification of a park and recreation facility.
“We apply a deferential standard, and we may not disturb the governmental body’s decision absent a clear abuse of discretion,” Gabriel wrote.
The cases are Langer et al. v. Board of County Commissioners et al. and Yakutat Land Corp. et al. v. Langer et al.
