In the arid West, water means life. Turn on your tap, and you’re part of the Colorado circulatory system. The towns born along the banks of Colorado’s most iconic waterways — the Colorado, the Big Thompson and the Arkansas lead a list of 158 named rivers — live the same way yet differently along the banks.

The staff of Colorado Politics with the journalists of the Denver and Colorado Springs Gazettes are fanning out this summer to tell the story of a state as reflected in its water, its people and its future, with the past as prologue.

Come along all summer long to learn more about the people and places that make us all a little bit more Coloradan.