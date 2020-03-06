U.S. Rep. Ken Buck brandished a semi-automatic rifle in a short video he posted to Twitter on Friday morning, inviting one of the leading Democratic presidential candidates to “come take” the gun.
I have just one message for Joe Biden and Beto O’Rourke, if you want to take everyone’s AR-15s, why don’t you swing by my office in Washington, D.C. and start with this one?— Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) March 6, 2020
Come and take it. #2A pic.twitter.com/jG2SiXetov
“I have a message for Joe Biden and Beto O’Rourke,” said Buck, referring to the former vice president and former congressman from Texas, respectively. “If you want to take everyone’s AR-15s in America, why don’t you swing by my office in Washington, D.C. and start with this one?”
Buck removed the weapon from its spot affixed to his office wall. Buck, who is also the Colorado Republican Party chair, held the American flag-emblazoned gun across his chest and continued, “come and take it.”
O’Rourke, who was formerly a candidate for the presidency before dropping out and endorsing Biden, said in a debate that “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47.” A gunman in O’Rourke’s hometown of El Paso murdered 22 people, most of whom were Latino, at a WalMart in August 2019.
Earlier this week, Biden announced that O’Rourke will “lead the effort” on gun control policy for his campaign.
Buck noted that the Capitol Police gave him permission to have the locked and unloaded rifle, which gun control advocates colloquially term an “assault weapon,” in his office. One commenter on Twitter noted that Buck improperly aimed the rifle's muzzle at the person recording the video as Buck removed it from the wall.
