Gov. Jared Polis on Monday announced the "transition" of Rick Garcia, who has served as executive director of the Colorado Department of Local Affairs since the governor took office in 2019.
Garcia, who is leaving his current in January, becomes the fourth member of the Polis cabinet to "transition" in the administration this year.
That list includes Lauren Larson, the governor's budget director and director of the Office of State Planning and Budgeting, who Polis announced on June 20 was "transitioning." She was replaced a month later by former House Speaker Mark Ferrandino, who previously served in the cabinet as executive director of the Department of Revenue.
In both instances, the Polis government didn't say what or where the officials were transitioning to.
Another official, Anthony "Tony" Neal-Graves, is retiring Dec. 1. Neal-Graves is the executive director of the Office of Information Technology and the state's Chief Information Officer. He had joined the cabinet in November 2020.
“I want to thank Rick for his commitment to the people of Colorado and for his service to our great state," Polis said in a news release. "From supporting our housing goals to ensure there is a home for every Colorado budget to helping small businesses and local communities thrive, Rick has been a strong leader in our administration and has helped ensure Colorado can continue to thrive today and into the future."
Garcia's department figured prominently in the governor's land use proposal in the 2023 session. The governor's proposal, which failed, would have turned it into more of a regulatory agency, which drew criticism from local governments that currently enjoy a partnership relationship with the department over the years.
“It’s been an honor and privilege to serve Governor Polis during my DOLA tenure. It’s been a remarkable period of policy accomplishments and I am proud to add this time to my long public service track record,” Garcia said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.