A Montezuma County trial court erred when it ordered a defendant who beat and harassed a woman in an episode of jealous rage to pay more in restitution than the maximum allowed under his conviction, the Colorado Court of Appeals determined on Thursday.
Joshua Knapp went on a camping trip to Utah with A.J., a woman he had been dating off and on. While A.J. was speaking to her sister and her brother-in-law on the phone, Knapp overheard the brother-in-law call him a “woman beater” or a “wife beater.” He seethed about the comment all weekend, and upon returning home on a Sunday, barraged A.J. with text messages, saying, “If you won’t stand up for me I’m gonna stand up for myself.”
The following morning when A.J. took her children to school, Knapp began to track her location via her phone. Apparently obsessed about the “wife beater” comment and also about A.J.’s ex-boyfriend, Knapp harassed her by text message, claiming,“I watched you drive by his [the ex-boyfriend’s] work.”
As A.J. later drove to pick up her children, Knapp hit her car with his truck. She kept driving and Knapp backed off after passing a sheriff’s vehicle. A.J., with her children, went to a friend’s house for safety until she believed Knapp was no longer at home.
According to Knapp’s narrative of his actions, after the initial contact he returned to pack his belongings. He was preparing to leave the home when he ran into A.J. He got out of his vehicle and attempted to talk to A.J., but she hit him with her truck and forced him onto the hood. After he fell off, he attempted to take her keys, but the driver-side window somehow shattered. A.J. hit him and drove to the house, and Knapp followed. Once there, the two talked and Knapp subsequently fell asleep, awakening when law enforcement arrived.
A.J. and her teenage daughter, by contrast, told a different story that bore virtually no resemblance to Knapp’s claims. When A.J. drove home from her friend’s house with her children, she encountered Knapp, who smashed the driver-side window. He punched and bit her, then took her cell phone. A.J. had glass cutting into her back and exited her vehicle. Knapp proceeded to assault her and told her she had “better get back home.”
Instead, A.J. fled onto the highway, but Knapp, apparently enraged, drove in front to block her path and jumped, screaming, onto her hood. He ordered her to return home and, when she did, he beat A.J. with a gun. When Knapp fell asleep, A.J. escaped with her children.
A jury appeared to believe the latter testimony and convicted Knapp of assault, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and harassment. The Montezuma County District Court sentenced him to seven years in prison and ordered approximately $13,000 in restitution.
Upon appeal, Knapp argued that the prosecution should not have been allowed to introduce the “wife beater” comment as contextual evidence because it was hearsay. The point also resurfaced in closing arguments, when the prosecutor told the jury that Knapp “fulfilled the prophecy he was upset about earlier in the week.” The three-member Court of Appeals panel disagreed, saying the purpose in disclosing the phrase was to show how the words triggered Knapp’s violent rage, not to prove his status as a batterer of women.
The court also did not find any misconduct with the prosecutor’s questioning of Knapp about his statements to police, which implied that he omitted information as a sign of guilt. However, it did note the prosecution acted improperly by alleging in closing argument that Knapp “got to sit and listen to the evidence, and then testify, based upon the evidence heard in court.” Such rhetoric is permissible by citing specific instances of the defendant tailoring his testimony, as it is known. That was not the case here, but the appellate panel concluded that this error did not affect the jury’s verdict.
The Court of Appeals did rule in Knapp’s favor on the issue of improper restitution. His charge of criminal mischief was a class 6 felony, meaning he caused between $1,000 and $5,000 in damage. A.J., in turn, testified that he caused in excess of $13,000 of damage to her property. Ultimately, the jury determined that the damage was less than $1,000, and Knapp’s conviction was instead for a misdemeanor.
Prosecutors requested and the judge agreed to a restitution order based on A.J.’s estimate, which the Court of Appeals reversed. Referencing a 2018 Colorado Supreme Court decision in which the justices determined that a person cannot pay restitution for a crime of which he was acquitted, Judge Christina F. Gomez concurred that the same principle applied for Knapp.
“We agree with Mr. Knapp that the jury’s guilty verdict on misdemeanor criminal mischief should be viewed as an implied (if not express) acquittal of the felony criminal mischief count charged by the prosecution,” she wrote in the court’s opinion.
Knapp “retains a presumption of innocence with respect to any actions of (or damages for) criminal mischief beyond the amount equating to a class 1 misdemeanor offense — that is, $999.99,” Gomez concluded.
Rather than waive the total amount about that threshold Knapp was ordered to pay, the Court of Appeals calculated that the defendant owed $8,049.83 due to the damage he caused under his other convictions. The panel sent the matter back to the trial court to calculate any further damages, with the understanding that no more than $999.99 could arise from the criminal mischief charge.
The case is People v. Knapp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.