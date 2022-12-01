Sen. Bob Rankin announced Thursday he intends to resign from the state Senate, effective the day after the 2023 legislative session begins.
Rankin, R-Carbondale, was first elected to the Colorado House in 2012 to serve House District 57, which covers northwestern Colorado, until Jan. 2019.
A vacancy committee for Senate District 8 appointed Rankin on Jan. 3, 2019 to finish out the term of Sen. Randy Baumgardner, R-Hot Sulphur Springs, who resigned after Democrats took control of the state Senate. Baumgardner faced sexual harassment accusations in the 2018 legislative session but survived an expulsion vote in the then-Republican controlled Senate.
Rankin beat back a strong challenge in the 2020 general election and would have been up for re-election to his second and final term in 2024.
Rankin has been the senior member of the Joint Budget Committee. He was first appointed to the committee in 2014.
“After proudly serving this state for the past 10 years, I have made the decision to move forward with the next chapter of my life," Rankin said in a news release sent out Thursday by the Senate GOP caucus.
“We are all incredibly grateful for Senator Rankin’s service to this state,” said Minority Leader John Cooke, R-Greeley. “His grit, integrity, and honesty is something every member of the General Assembly can aspire to. During his tenure, Bob championed responsible conservative fiscal policy to the benefit of every Colorado taxpayer. His commitment to this state and the people of Colorado will always be was cherished. We wish Bob all the best in the next chapter of his life.”
Rankin is married to Joyce Rankin, who represents the 3rd Congressional District on the Colorado Board of Education.
He was born in Mississippi and earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Mississippi State University. An Army veteran, he has worked as an engineer for Ford Aerospace as well as founding the technology consulting firm Aspen Cybercare LLC.
Rankin's replacement will be chosen by a Republican vacancy committee.
Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated.
