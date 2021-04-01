U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert pulled in more than $700,000 for the most recent fundraising quarter, slightly outraising the Silt Republican's leading Democratic challenger, state Sen. Kerry Donovan, who plans to report raising more than $630,000 in contributions for the three-month period, their campaigns said Thursday.

The race for Colorado's battleground 3rd Congressional District is off to a fast start, with both candidates raising many times what has been typical this early in the Western Slope-based seat.

Boebert, who unseated five-term U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton in last year's GOP primary, reported $356,794 cash on hand at the end of the year.

She raised a total of $2,989,589 in the last cycle but started out slowly, reporting just under $20,000 for the first quarter she was in the race.

Donovan, a Vail Democrat, is catching up quickly, however, raising her total in the 55 days since she announced her candidacy on Feb. 4, after reporting she raised $100,000 in the first five days of her campaign.

Neither candidate's spokespeople provided details, including how much the campaigns spent for the quarter or how much money they had in the bank. Quarterly campaign finance reports are due to the Federal Election Commission on April 15.

At latest count, seven Democrats have announced they're running for the nomination to take on Boebert, whose brief tenure at the Capitol has been rocked with near-daily controversies, fueled by the combative lawmaker's incendiary posts on social media and provocative reactions to nearly every move of the Biden administration and House Democrats.

Others in the running are state Rep. Don Valdez, D-La Jara; Glenwood Springs attorney and former legislative candidate Colin Wilhelm; Pueblo community organizer Sol Sandoval; and Root Routledge of Durango, who ran for the seat in the last cycle but dropped out before the Democratic primary.

Boebert came out swinging in a statement celebrating her fundraising total.

“Nancy Pelosi and her liberal lapdogs are proving every day how critical it is for freedom-loving Republicans to take back the House in 2022," she said, arguing that Democrats "are shoving a whole new level of inhumane insanity down our throats."

Added Boebert: "I promise to keep working hard every day to secure our rights and God-given freedom. I appreciate the tremendous outpouring of support across rural Colorado and our great country.”

Donovan said that her campaign "shattered" its fundraising goals.

"It means the world to me to have earned the support and generous contributions from Coloradans and Americans from all walks of life," she said in a statement.

"Each person who chipped in is fed up with Lauren Boebert’s conspiracy theories, division, and selfish, ideological agenda and are ready for real leadership that will deliver results to get the doors of main street businesses open, reduce the cost of health care, and keep public lands in public hands."