Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the state’s school safety tip line received a 4% increase in reports during July 2020 compared to the same month last year.
“As parents and students are making tentative plans for a school year unlike any they’ve encountered before due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they are also facing unique challenges,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser, whose office administers the program. “We all need to be aware that students are dealing with added stressors this school year, and Safe2Tell will continue to be an available resource for reporting safety concerns.”
Compared to past months, welfare checks were a larger category of tips, with 40 reported in July. Suicide threats remained the top category, with 140 such reports. Overall tips numbered 573 last month, and total tips throughout the 2019-2020 school year decreased by 7% due to COVID-19-related closures.
The Cleveland Clinic advises that adolescents can experience varied reactions to the pandemic, and not all warning signs of mental struggle are obvious.
“If kids use the magic words ‘I want to kill myself,’ that’s time for a psychiatrist and a therapist,” said Ellen Rome, head of the Center for Adolescent Medicine.
People may confidentially report tips by calling 1-877-542-7233, submitting through Safe2Tell.org, or by downloading the Safe2Tell phone app.
