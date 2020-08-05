Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser continues to fight against the spread of COVID-19 through the use of his pen.
A report by the Colorado Sun shows that Weiser sent out his 33rd and 34th cease-and-desist letters to two planned concerts: one by Adixion Music in Denver and the other by Imperial Horse Racing Facility.
Adixion is reported to have been hosting large events and preparing for two upcoming shows on Aug. 8 and Aug. 16 at the Imperial Horse Racing Facility near Pierce in northern Colorado.
“It appears that hundreds or thousands of people are expected to be in attendance at these events,” wrote W. Eric Kuhn, senior assistant attorney general, in the letter. Kuhn also added that Adixion is in “direct violation” of the June 1 executive order banning group gatherings larger than 175 people.
The second of the two letters was addressed to the owners of Imperial Horse Racing, ordering them to cancel the concerts.
Attorney general spokesman Lawrence Pacheco told The Sun that these letters are the first step in getting a business or individual to comply with the order. Those that do not comply could receive a cease-and-desist order sent by the attorney general and signed by a judge.
According to The Sun, the letters explain that the music company and venue can either call off the concert or respond by Wednesday with a description of how they can hold the concert within the bounds of Gov. Jared Polis’ executive order, part of the current “Safer at Home and in the Vast, Great Outdoors,” phase of pandemic response. This order allows outdoor events like that of the planned concert to hold up to 175 people, so long as attendants are spaced at least 6 feet apart.
While counties have the ability to seek a variance from this order, Weld County has not done so. The county, which currently has over 3,500 confirmed cases and 140 deaths, has been at odds politically for months with the governor’s orders, including the statewide mask mandate put in place in July.
Weld County event promoters have been the focus of previous cease-and-desist letters, as well. Last week Colorado’s top law enforcement official sent a letter to Live Entertainment, accusing them of holding at least two events that saw at least 5,000 people on rural, private property.
“I want to say the blame is not entirely on Weld County commissioners or Weld County Sheriff,” Polis said during his regular press briefing last week. “It’s also on those 3,000 or 4,000 people that made a bad decision to put themselves and others at risk by going to that kind of mass event. It is akin to drunk driving. You are not just taking a risk for yourself.”
Other letters sent by the attorney general’s office include Hobby Lobby CEO David Green for reopening violations, companies in Lakewood and Fort Collins using deceptive marketing regarding antibody testing and Andrew Wommack Ministries in Woodland Park, who, after holding a bible conference that saw hundreds of gatherers, led to as many as 38 confirmed cases among staff and attendees.
