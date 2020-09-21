State health researchers and engineers from the Colorado School of Mines have begun testing fish for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS and nicknamed “forever chemicals” because of their long-lasting but dangerous properties.
The Denver Post reports that fish laden with the chemicals, when eaten, could lead to adverse autoimmune or cancerous effects in humans. Many types of common products and even firefighting foam and equipment contain PFAS, as the chemicals can be resistant to oil, water and heat. A 2019 law prohibited the use of added PFAS in foam for training purposes after news surfaced of drinking water contamination in El Paso County from military use of PFAS-containing foams.
“Just as with water, we would have the same concerns for fish if people were being exposed at high levels,” Kristy Richardson, a toxicologist, told The Post. “We think eating fish is an important part of a balanced diet. But it is important that people understand some chemicals can build up in fish.”
Colorado is not alone in evaluating its fish populations for safety. In January, health officials in Wisconsin warned consumers to limit consumption of certain species from two Madison-area bodies of water to “no more than one meal per month” after finding PFAS in all sampled fish.
Michigan had limited PFAS testing in fish dating to 2010, but expanded it following the 2017 establishment of a Michigan PFAS Action Response Team to test drinking water. The state issues “do not eat” advisories when tests reveal excessive concentrations.
