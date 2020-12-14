At the end of the fiscal year on June 30, state agencies had implemented 94% of all agreed-upon recommendations from the Office of the State Auditor, with a slight decline in the number of pending recommendations compared to last year.
From June 2014 through June 2019, the governor’s office comprised the single highest percentage of audit recommendations at 21%, according to a report from the auditor. Unimplemented recommendations there amounted to 40 by June of this year, lower than 44 the prior year. Still, across all audited entities — including the Department of Law, the Department of State, and the Judicial Branch — there were 95 unimplemented recommendations, down from 98 at the end of June 2019.
Fifteen unimplemented recommendations that were financially-related were classified as material weaknesses, the most severe type of deficiency. More than half of those occurred in the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy & Financing, which operates the state’s Medicaid program. Many of the recommendations relate to Medicaid eligibility controls and monitoring of provider certifications.
“Based on self-reported data from auditees, and on follow-up work conducted by OSA staff on select audits, 52 of the 994 performance and IT performance audit recommendations that the auditees agreed or partially agreed to implement (5 percent) are not fully implemented as of June 30, 2020,” auditors wrote. “By comparison, in our 2019 Annual Report, 43 of the 903 performance and IT performance audit recommendations were not fully implemented (5 percent).”
