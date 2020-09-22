Allison H. Eid, a judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit, is among the likely jurists for President Donald Trump to nominate to the vacant U.S. Supreme Court seat, several outlets are reporting.
Since the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday, USA Today, NPR, Fox News and The New York Post have noted Eid, a former state Supreme Court justice, to be one of the individuals Trump is considering for the appointment.
Trump first nominated Eid to the 10th Circuit, based in Denver, in 2017. She succeeded Neil M. Gorsuch, who filled the Supreme Court vacancy that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., held open since President Barack Obama’s final year in office.
Among the other candidates for Ginsburg's seat are Amy Coney Barrett of the 7th Circuit and Barbara Lagoa of the 11th Circuit. Trump signaled that he will announce his nominee by the end of this week, approximately five weeks before a presidential election.
On the current Supreme Court, two members — Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr. and Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh — are both from Maryland. Before her death, both Ginsburg and Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s home state was New York. Never have there been two members from Colorado simultaneously. The first justice from the state, Byron Raymond White, left the court 24 years before the next Coloradan, Gorsuch, would join.
The person who succeeded White in 1993 was Ginsburg.
