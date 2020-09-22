U.S. News & World Report has named Douglas County the second-healthiest community in the United States, with a percentage of smokers and uninsured residents that is far lower than the national average and a life expectancy that is above the median.
“We remain thankful for hundreds of miles of trails to hike, bike or explore on horseback and 64,544 acres of protected Open Space which contribute mightily to the health and well-being our citizens’ experience,” said District I Commissioner Abe Laydon.
While population health — which included measures of access to medical care, health outcomes and reports of suboptimal health health — was a category in which Douglas County received high marks, there were also excellent scores given for infrastructure. Those features included a high percentage of households connected to the Internet and slightly better walkability than the nation as a whole.
Los Alamos, N.M. was at the top of the publication’s wellness ranking.
The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic were not part of the rankings, although U.S. News & World Report did note the number of deaths and cases in Douglas County — 60 and 2,371, respectively (cases reached 2,525 as of Tuesday).
Colorado had the distinction of having six of the top 10 healthiest communities. In addition to Douglas, Broomfield, Routt, Pitkin, Summit and San Miguel counties all ranked highly. Two jurisdictions in Virginia and one Minnesota rounded out the list.
